Students Thrash Teacher in Classroom, Hurl Chairs at Her for Calling Them 'Orphans' in Rae Bareli
She managed to escape from the room and the manager, who reached the classroom, told reporters that the children became agitated because she called them 'orphans' and would often scold them.
A Hindu woman devotee prays to the bricks reading "Shree Ram" which are expected to be used in constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (AP Photo)
Rae Bareli: A female teaching staff at the Gandhi Sewa Niketan here was allegedly beaten up by a group of children inside a classroom.
The victim, Mamta Dubey is employed as a Child Welfare Officer at the organisation.
The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the classroom. One of the students was also seen hurling a chair at her.
Dubey has blamed the manager of the Gandhi Sewa Niketan for instigating the children to attack her.
According to reports, Dubey was teaching children when suddenly the students became agitated and started beating her.
She managed to escape from the room and the manager, who reached the classroom, told reporters that the children became agitated because she called them "orphans" and would often scold them.
Dubey, meanwhile, said that she had a dispute with the manager who had even removed her from service, adding that she had been reinstated on the intervention of the former District Magistrate Neha Sharma.
"After Neha Sharma was transferred, the manager has been trying to harass me and even orchestrated this attack on me," she said.
Dubey has lodged a complaint against the manager with the City Magistrate and the matter is under investigation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: SouL MortaL Donates Entire Winning Amount to Indian Army
- Pac-Man Like Mechanism Could Explain Why Black Hole Mergers Happen
- Real Bala Akshay Kumar Passes on the Crown to Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him Winner
- Davis Cup: AITA Stays Firm as ITF Seeks India's View after Pakistan Appeal Against Change of Venue
- BCCI Plans Significant Changes to Key Lodha Reforms at AGM on December 1