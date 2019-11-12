Take the pledge to vote

Students Thrash Teacher in Classroom, Hurl Chairs at Her for Calling Them 'Orphans' in Rae Bareli

She managed to escape from the room and the manager, who reached the classroom, told reporters that the children became agitated because she called them 'orphans' and would often scold them.

IANS

Updated:November 12, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Students Thrash Teacher in Classroom, Hurl Chairs at Her for Calling Them 'Orphans' in Rae Bareli
Rae Bareli: A female teaching staff at the Gandhi Sewa Niketan here was allegedly beaten up by a group of children inside a classroom.

The victim, Mamta Dubey is employed as a Child Welfare Officer at the organisation.

The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the classroom. One of the students was also seen hurling a chair at her.

Dubey has blamed the manager of the Gandhi Sewa Niketan for instigating the children to attack her.

According to reports, Dubey was teaching children when suddenly the students became agitated and started beating her.

She managed to escape from the room and the manager, who reached the classroom, told reporters that the children became agitated because she called them "orphans" and would often scold them.

Dubey, meanwhile, said that she had a dispute with the manager who had even removed her from service, adding that she had been reinstated on the intervention of the former District Magistrate Neha Sharma.

"After Neha Sharma was transferred, the manager has been trying to harass me and even orchestrated this attack on me," she said.

Dubey has lodged a complaint against the manager with the City Magistrate and the matter is under investigation.

