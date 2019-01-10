GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Students' Union Protests as JNU Professor Atul Johri Gets Clean Chit in Sexual Harassment Cases

JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said the administration has been shielding Professor Atul Johri right from the time the allegations surfaced.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union protested Thursday against the clean chit given to professor Atul Johri, accused of sexual harassment, by the varsity's Internal Complaints Committee.

JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said the administration has been shielding Johri right from the time the allegations surfaced.

He said the administration tried to deter the complainants from going ahead against Johri when they first approached them.

The Internal Complaints Committee gave a clean chit to the professor in its report.

Johri was arrested in March on allegations of sexual harassment by eight women students.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
