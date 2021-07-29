Students Vandalise School Over Class 12 Marks in West Bengal’s Murshidabad

A school in West Bengal’s Murshidabad was vandalised on Wednesday afternoon by students who are protesting ever since the Class 12 board results were announced last week. The students were objecting to the low marks they were given in the mark sheet that was prepared in the wake of cancelled examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the uproar should have been subsided as the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday itself decided to pass all failed students in the state, and the updated mark sheets are being sent to the respective schools.

Students were instructed to contact their respective schools to get the new mark sheets. However, a group of angry students ransacked the Srikrishnapur High School in Berhampur town of Murshidabad. The school had 56 Class 12 students in the last year, and all of them were promoted, but they complained that they have been given really low marks.

The disgruntled students, who were protesting for several days, got aggressive and damaged the furniture including benches and chairs at the school. Ceiling fans and other school properties were also damaged during the vandalism. The policemen from Berhampur police station arrived at the school and questioned the management about the dissatisfaction of the students.

The school authorities said the results have been published on the basis of the criteria devised by the state council of higher secondary education, adding that they had no role in the marks given to the students. The school management added that they will report the vandalism incident to the council.

Since the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were cancelled across the country this year due the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, students were evaluated on the basis of their performance in the last three years. The Class 12 students were given marks on the basis of their results in Class 10 and Class 11, while their internal assessment of the existing class was also taken into account.

West Bengal Higher Secondary results were announced on July 22.

