Students Will Get More Choice in Answering JEE, NEET Questions This Year, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal

Interacting with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya during a virtual event on Monday, Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that students appearing for competitive exams JEE (Main) and NEET this year will get more choice in answering questions.

Pokhriyal said the syllabus for CBSE exams has been reduced keeping in mind the pressure on students due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this time, the students preparing for class 10 and 12 board exams can prepare from the revised syllabus.

“Since the curriculum was cut by 30 percent this year due to Covid-19, in the competitive examinations like JEE and NEET this year, the candidates will have more options to answer the questions,” said minister who is also the chairman of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

JEE Main 2021 will be held in four months – February, March, April and May. The schedule of NEET 2021 has not been declared yet. The students taking CBSE Board exams from May 4 to June 10 will prepare from the revised syllabus.

Pokhriyal said the facility of online education -- a hybrid model of online and offline -- will remain available to students even after schools reopen.

Terming the National Education Policy a “vision document” for generations to come, the minister said, “A lot of emphasis has been laid on practical knowledge rather than just bookish knowledge. Vocational training facility will be provided for students from class 6 onwards, in which internship is also associated. Artificial intelligence will also be taught from the school level itself. At the same time, Indian values and culture will also be promoted. This policy is capable of realising the dream of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.”

The Commissioner, KVS Nidhi Pandey, Additional Commissioner, KVS V Vijayalakshmi were also present at the virtual meet.