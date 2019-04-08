'Study in India', Better International Rankings, Autonomy to Institutions: BJP Rolls Out Promises for Education Sector

As the ruling BJP released its manifesto on Monday, the party rolled out initiatives for the education sector.In the field of education, the manifesto has focused on expansion and setting up of new centres of learning. For school education, the manifesto promises to open more branches of Kendriya Vidayalalas and Navodaya Vidayalas and in higher education the party has set a goal of having 50 "Institutions of Eminence” by 2024.Acknowledging the success of the Kendriya Vidyalayas, the BJP in its manifesto said, “In order to cater to the demands of more such schools, we aim to open another 200 such schools by 2024.” It comprises over 1,199 schools in India and three abroad. It is one of largest chains of schools of the world.For higher education, the manifesto said there will be more Institutes of Eminence – “50 by 2024.” As reported earlier the number of Institute of Eminence as recommended by the Empowered Expert Committee chaired by the former CEC N Gopalaswami reached 30 in 2018.The government had proposed to have 20 such institutes with 10 public and 10 private.“In the past five years, our emphasis has been on quality higher educational institutions and Institutions of Eminence have been a step in that direction. We will take it forward in the next five years and create 50 such institutions by 2024,” the manifesto promised.The focus is on international rankings and it has mentioned in the manifesto to “encourage academic institutions towards excellence and motivate more such institutions to rank among the top 500 institutions of the world.”‘Study in India’ programme, focused on bringing foreign students to study in higher educational institutions here, the manifesto promised to “make India a major destination for education for foreign students,” said the manifesto.The party has also assured to take necessary steps to increase the number of seats in Central Law, engineering, science and management institutions by at least 50% in the next five years.The manifesto said that it will also motivate states to increase the number of seats in institutions.“We will set up an Arts, Culture and Music University with a focus on fine arts such as music and dance. We will also open a state-of-the-a Hospitality and Tourism University and a Police University. States will be encouraged to establish similar institutions of excellence,” the manifesto read.Another highlight is to formulate new regulatory mechanism and providing autonomy to quality institutions and focus towards seeing national standards.