Study in Italy: Italian Government Scholarship 2018-19 Open for Indian Nationals, Apply before 30th April 2018
The enrollment process is available on the official websites of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India and Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Government of Italy.
Screen grab of MHRD, India official webpage.
Italian Government Scholarship 2018-19 notification for Indian Nationals for different programmes varying from three, six, to nine months has been released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on its official website – mhrd.gov.in. The enrollment process is available on the official websites of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India and Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Government of Italy. Eligible candidates interested in studying at the Italian Universities or Institutions under the Italian Government Scholarship 2018-19 for higher education, training or research programmes must enroll with the respective institution and apply for the grants on or before 30th April 2018, 2PM (Central European Time).
How to apply for Italian Government Scholarship 2018-19?
To register online, pay the application fee and complete the application process, candidates need to register on both the portals viz:
MHRD, India official webpage - http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship/
&
MAECI, Italy official webpage -https://studyinitaly.esteri.it/registrazione
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates interested in applying for the 3 months Italian Language and Culture Course must possess minimum A2 level certificate as per the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) for proficiency in Italian language.
Candidates can apply for various programmes in Biology, Architecture, Physics, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Nanotechnologies, and Chemistry, varying from 6 to 9 months duration.
Candidates interested in Master’s programme must possess a Bachelor’s degree and must be under 28 years of age as on 30th April 2018.
Candidates interested in pursuing PhD degree, must meet the entry requirement and minimum qualification level as prescribed by the University s/he’s applying for and must be under 30 years of age as on 30th April 2018. Applicants need to provide a letter of acceptance of the concerned varsity.
Candidates interested for Research programmes under Academic Supervisor need to submit a Research Project and must be under 40 years of age as on 30th April 2018. The candidate needs to provide name and contact information of the respective Academic Supervisor as well as a letter of admission from the University/Institution s/he’s enrolling at.
Interested students can read through the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://mhrd.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/Public_Notice_With_Guidelines_Italian_Govt_2018_19_pdf.pdf
