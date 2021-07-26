Study on Health Workers at Delhi Hospital Reveals 97.4% Protection Rate of Covid Vaccination

A study conducted at Delhi-based Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has showed that the protection rate of Covid-19 vaccination among its healthcare workers was 97.4 per cent. The study, covering the period from the initial days of the vaccine drive on January 16 to April 24­, covered 85 (2.63 per cent) symptomatic Covid-19 infected healthcare workers (HCWs).

There were 3,235 (2,480 were fully vaccinated and 755 with single dose) healthcare workers who were vaccinated individuals in the study. “The post-vaccination Covid-19 infection after second dose was 2.62 per cent and in single dose group was 2.65 per cent. Maximum infections occurred in the later part of the study in April 2021, during the second wave of Covid-19 in Delhi," the study said.

The odds of acquiring Covid-19 infection among the females were 1.84 times higher, it added.

All the 85 Covid-19 infected cases had reported mild symptoms such as cough, fever, malaise and loss of taste and smell. “Of all the vaccinated healthcare workers (3,235), only two (0.06 per cent) required hospital admissions and none of them required an ICU admission," the study stated.

The study further showed that the chances of infections were the highest in the medical and nursing personnel, as compared to paramedical, administrative and supporting staff.

