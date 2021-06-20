Hyderabad Hospital Study Finds No Deaths Among Those Vaccinated Against Covid-19

A study conducted by a Hyderabad-based hospital has showed that no deaths were reported among people who took either one or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to the study conducted on a group comprising 12,000 healthcare and frontline workers, only a small percentage of people got infected with Covid-19 after receiving the vaccine.

The study by Medicover Hospital was done to highlight the importance of vaccination against the coronavirus. Among those who were a part of this survey, it was found that about 13 per cent were infected after getting the first dose, out of which, 2.63 per cent of them required hospital admission.

As per the survey, 2.8 per cent people had tested Covid-19 positive after their second dose of vaccine. Of these, only 0.4 had to be got hospital admission.

The study also found that all these those infected were in “mild category and none of them turned to moderate or severe category", as reported by Times of India. It added that no deaths or any case of clotting were reported among any of them.

Speaking on the same, Dr Sharath Reddy, executive director, Medicover group of hospitals told TOI, “Our motto behind this is to put an evidence-based study in front of the people to avoid the hesitancy towards Covid-19 vaccination. Population considered for this study, both healthcare and frontline staff, is at constant exposure to multiple strains of virus ranging in their virulence and from different geographical locations. In this kind of high potential exposure to the virus, they can amplify the outbreaks of disease if they become ill. Under these distressing circumstances, Covid-19 vaccines have given a safe cover to the staff from this dreadful pandemic."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here