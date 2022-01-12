CHANGE LANGUAGE
Study Shows Covaxin Booster Dose Has Neutralising Effect on Omicron, Delta Variants: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is the only available option for adolescents in the 15-18 age group, whereas senior citizens and frontline workers will start receiving the precautionary dose from January 10. (Photo: PTI File)

Earlier studies had demonstrated the neutralising potential of Covaxin against other SARSCoV2 variants Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta and Kappa.

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said a study has demonstrated that booster dose of Covaxin has neutralising effect on the Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19. A study conducted at Emory University demonstrated that subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series have witnessed neutralising of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants, the vaccine major said in a statement.

Earlier studies had demonstrated the neutralising potential of Covaxin against other SARS-CoV-2 variants — Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta and Kappa, it added.

first published:January 12, 2022, 19:13 IST