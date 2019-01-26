LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
Stuntwoman’s Bike Crashes Into Children at Gujarat R-Day Parade, 7 Injured

The stunt-motorcycle slipped after it lost balance and hit a group of children in the 11-12 age group who were part of the audience. The injured were taken to Palanpur civil hospital.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
File photo of India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Palanpur: Six children and a woman constable riding a stunt motorcycle were on Saturday injured when the two-wheeler slipped at a state Republic Day parade organised here.

The stunt-motorcycle slipped after it lost balance and hit a group of children in the 11-12 age group who were part of the audience, said Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sejul.

"Six children minor sustained injuries as also the rider, woman constable Rekha Gohil," Sejul said.

The injured were taken to Palanpur civil hospital and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was attending the function, rushed to the hospital along with state Chief Secretary JN Singh and Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, the SP said.

The function was organised at a ground near the city's Rampura chowk.

