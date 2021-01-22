Sub-inspector, 2 Constables Loot Gold Worth 19 Lakh from Jeweller, Red-Faced UP Police Initiates Action

Lucknow: In a sensational case that has left the Uttar Pradesh Police red-faced, a police inspector and two constables posted in Basti have been accused of looting gold, silver and cash from a jeweller in Gorakhpur.

Sub Inspector Dharmendra Yadav, posted in the Basti district, and two constables Mahendra Yadav and Santosh Yadav allegedly looted gold worth RS 19 lakh and Rs 10 lakh cash from two bullion traders on the pretext of checking as they posed themselves as customs officers.

The SSP Gorakhpur Jogendra Kumar and his team solved the robbery case within 24 hours and arrested 6 accused, including the police inspector.

“Inspector Dharmendra Yadav and two constables posted at the old Basti police station in Basti district were looting bullion traders. Police have recovered gold and cash looted during the incident. We have also recovered silver which was looted from a worker of a bullion trader on December 29, near the Khanjachi Chauraha of Shahpur police station,” The SSP Gorakhpur told News18.

As per information, the accused policemen had committed the robbery by posing themselves as custom officers. Apart from the three accused cops, three more people have been arrested which included Shailesh Yadav of Nichlaul town of Maharajganj district who runs a news portal called Seven-C. Shailesh Yadav worked as an informer of the accused cops, while another accused Durgesh Agrahari, who is a property dealer, would give information about the bullion traders to Shailesh Yadav.

The SSP said the accused cops will be sacked from their jobs, NSA will be slapped on the them and they will also be booked under the Gangster Act.

Hemraj Meena, SP Basti, has initiated action against the cops and suspended the entire police station of old Basti, including 12 policemen.

Nine policemen, including Old Basti SHO Awadhesh Raj Singh, have been suspended for the negligence. Investigation revealed that the accused cops were missing from their duties without information and were later found involved in the loot in Gorakhpur area.