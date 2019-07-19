Sub-inspector, 3 Others Suspended for 'Laxity' in Sambhal Police Killing, Undertrials' Escape

Sambhal: Four police personnel were suspended Friday for laxity in discharging duty which allegedly enabled unidentified assailants to open fire at a jail van here, killing two police personnel, and helping three undertrials escape custody, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad said, "Four police personnel, including Sub-inspector Chetram, have been suspended for laxity in discharging duty in the escape of three undertrials and the killing of two police personnel."

He said the others who have been suspended are Head Constable Khoob Singh, driver of police van Indramani Tiwari and another policeman.

As part of intensive search in the area, 10 police teams have been formed, said Prasad, adding the accused persons will be caught soon.

On Wednesday, Constables Harendra and Brijpal were shot dead by heavily-armed criminals, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad had said.

The incident occurred at the Dhannumal Crossing near Banither village here, when a police van, returning with 24 undertrial prisoners to Moradabad after hearings in a Chandausi Court, was attacked.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh police had said its Special Task Force (STF) was assigned with nabbing the unidentified assailants, who opened fire at the jail van.

UP DGP O P Singh announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each on information leading to the arrest of the three criminals who had fled after killing the constables, said ADG (Law and Order) P V Rama Shastri.

Earlier ADG, Bareilly zone, Avinash Chandra said, "A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each has been announced on the three criminals who killed the police personnel. They will be given a terse reply in their own language."

Shastri said the amount announced by ADG Bareilly was enhanced by UP DGP.

In a statement issued in Lucknow, Shastri said, "Police from the entire Moradabad range and the STF are making all-out efforts to quickly bring the culprits to justice. We have demonstrated many times in the past that toughest possible action in a decisive manner awaits criminals who commit grave crimes."

He added, "I found out from the senior officers camping in Sambhal regarding the circumstances under which the constables were transferred in a truck. It happened just after the incident, when their colleagues felt they should immediately rush them for medical help to save their lives.

"They got hold of the immediately available vehicle without waiting for the ambulance. Today, the martyred constables were given full honours and senior officers will be participating in their last rites."

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed "deepest condolences" on the death of the two policemen and announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to their next of kin, besides a government service for a dependent family member and "extraordinary pension" to their wives, an official spokesperson had said.