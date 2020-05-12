INDIA

1-MIN READ

Sub-inspector, 4 Civic Volunteers Injured in Mob Attack While Enforcing Lockdown in Bengal; 8 Held

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The sub-inspector and civic volunteers were beaten up by the mob with bamboo sticks when they asked a large number of people who had gathered near a tea stall to maintain social distancing.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
A sub-inspector and four civic volunteers were beaten up by a mob while enforcing lockdown at Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

Sub-Inspector Dhananjay Mukherjee and four civic volunteers were beaten up by a mob with bamboo sticks when they asked a large number of people who had gathered near a tea stall to maintain social distancing at Khiristola under Baruipur police station, they said. The mob also damaged the police vehicle.

On getting information about the attack, a big force led by SDPO Baruipur went to the spot and rescued the policemen and sent them to hospital.

Eighteen people have been arrested for attacking the police personnel, they added.

