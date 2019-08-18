Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sub-Inspector Involved in Lathicharge on CPI MLA in Kochi Suspended

Soon after the incident, the CPI, a key partner in the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF had sought departmental action against ACP K Lalji and Kochi Central SI Vipin Das for the Police action against its workers and leaders.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sub-Inspector Involved in Lathicharge on CPI MLA in Kochi Suspended
CPI protest in college in Kochi (news18)
Loading...

Kochi: A police officer involved in the lathicharge on CPI's Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham and party workers during a protest march here on July 23, allegedly without receiving directions, has been suspended.

Official sources said Kochi Central Sub-Inspector Vipin Das has been placed under suspension as part of the department level action against the erring officers.

The suspension order was issued by DIG and Additional Commissioner of Police (Kochi city) KP Philip following a preliminary inquiry.

Soon after the incident, the CPI, a key partner in the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF had sought departmental action against ACP K Lalji and Kochi Central SI Vipin Das for the Police action against its workers and leaders.

The CPI workers were lathicharged on July 23 as they took out a march to the DIG office here against a police officer who allegedly took a biased stand in connection with a clash between AISF and SFI activists in Ernakulam last week. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram