Sub-Inspector Involved in Lathicharge on CPI MLA in Kochi Suspended

Kochi: A police officer involved in the lathicharge on CPI's Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham and party workers during a protest march here on July 23, allegedly without receiving directions, has been suspended.

Official sources said Kochi Central Sub-Inspector Vipin Das has been placed under suspension as part of the department level action against the erring officers.

The suspension order was issued by DIG and Additional Commissioner of Police (Kochi city) KP Philip following a preliminary inquiry.

Soon after the incident, the CPI, a key partner in the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF had sought departmental action against ACP K Lalji and Kochi Central SI Vipin Das for the Police action against its workers and leaders.

The CPI workers were lathicharged on July 23 as they took out a march to the DIG office here against a police officer who allegedly took a biased stand in connection with a clash between AISF and SFI activists in Ernakulam last week. ​

