Sub-inspector Suspended for Charges of Raping Colleague in Telangana

In two separate incidents in Telangana, one sub-inspector was suspended from the post for allegedly trying to rape his colleague under the training of the Maripeda police station in the Mahabubabad district. While in another case, a home guard was given 30 years of jail for raping a mentally unsound girl from the ST community in Hyderabad.

The Warangal Commissioner of Police has suspended SI Srinivas Reddy for the incident and sexual harassment of the lady sub-inspector besides ordering for a departmental inquiry.

According to the information, the lady SI came to report at the Maripeda police station 15 days ago.

Since Day One, SI Srinivas Reddy began harassing her. As she complained about the harassment, the CP suspended the SI for the crime and sexual harassment.

The SI took her to a forest area during the night to catch illegal transportation of black jaggery in large quantities. There he allegedly tried to rape her. “As per a plan, he took me to the forest area and tried to rape me,” she informed the top brass.

The trainee SI filed a complaint first with the officials at Mahabubabad. However, they didn’t take any action. Later, she met CP Tarun Joshi along with her family members in Warangal and filed a complaint.

After an inquiry, the CP suspended Srinivas Reddy for the alleged crime and ordered a departmental inquiry.

North Zone IG and Warangal in charge DIG Nagi Reddy issued suspension orders against the SI. The CP said that they will take serious action as per the law if sexual harassment charges are proved.

The SI hails from the Errupalem Mandal of Khammam district and 2014 batch officer.

In another case, a city court has awarded 30 years of rigorous imprisonment to a home guard for allegedly raping a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl of ST community. The court also slapped the home guard with Rs 7 lakh towards compensation and Rs 50,000 penalty for the heinous crime.

Judge Kunchala Sunitha of the first additional Metropolitan Sessions Court at Namapply in Hyderabad has delivered the verdict in this regard. According to information, the home guard Mallikarjuna works in a Central Crime Station.

Last September, he befriended the girl of the Addagutta area in Secunderabad who resides with her mother.

The mother and girl are tenants at his house. Mallikarjuna lured the girl and allegedly indulged in the rape for about 15 days. Later, the mother took her to Sidhipet. In February last, after conducting a test doctor confirmed that the girl was five months pregnant.

The mother complained to the police officers at the Tukaramgate police station. Based on her health condition, and the doctor’s advice, the mother got her daughter aborted from pregnancy. The court gave 30 years of jail for the home guard, the police said.

