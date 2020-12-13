Sub-inspector Suspended for Taking Rs 5,000 as Bribe in Uttar Pradesh

A sub-inspector was suspended after a video purportedly showing him accepting Rs 5,000 as brie from an e-rickshaw driver surfaced on social media, police said on Sunday. Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said, "A video of Sub-Inspector Prabhu Dayal posted in Marhara police station of the district went viral on social media.

In the video, it was seen that the SI was accepting Rs 5,000 as bribe from a man for closing a case against him. As soon as the matter came to the notice of the department, the SI was suspended," the SSP added .