Sub-inspector's Murder: Delhi Family Claims Receiving Threats, Asks for Police Protection
Raj Kumar, who was posted in the communication department of the Delhi Police, had died on Sunday night after he was allegedly assaulted following a scuffle with the suspected criminal in the Vivek Vihar area.
Image used for representation.
New Delhi: The family of 58-year-old sub-inspector, who died after he was allegedly attacked by a suspected criminal in Shahdara on Tuesday sought police protection, saying they are getting threats.
Raj Kumar, who was posted in the communication department of the Delhi Police, had died on Sunday night after he was allegedly assaulted following a scuffle with the suspected criminal in the Vivek Vihar area.
Vaishali, daughter of Kumar, alleged that her father's murder was pre-planned as three-four men were involved in the attack.
"We have given in writing to police that we need protection as we are getting threats from local goons in the area," she told PTI over the phone.
Police, however, said they have not received any written communication from Kumar's family for the same.
According to the preliminary post-mortem report, Kumar died of cardiac arrest following the attack, police said.
Kumar was apparently filming a video of the criminal on his mobile phone when he was allegedly assaulted, they said.
Rejecting the report that her father died due to the cardiac arrest, Vaishali said, "My father was not a heart patient and he never visited a hospital for any heart-related ailment.
"It was a planned killing and we can clearly see in the CCTV footage that two persons have caught hold of him and Vinay alias Bhuri (the accused who has been arrested) is punching him."
She said her family in the complaint to the police named four men who might have been involved in the incident. But despite this, police have arrested only one accused, she said.
"No one came forward to save my father during the incident. This place is not safe at all. If this is happening to a police officer, then how can police ensure the safety of a common man?," she questioned.
Kumar had joined the Delhi Police in 1990 as head constable.
