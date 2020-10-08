INDIA

Sub-standard Rice Distributed to Tribals in Thane, Claims Local Organisation

Labourers move a cart loaded with rice bags inside a food processing unit, which was reopened after weeks-long shutdown due to Covid-19. (File photo/Reuters)

A group of activists also staged a protest at the Tribal Development Corporation Project office at Shahapur on Thursday and tried to feed biryani made from sub-standard rice to an official, it said.

Sub-standard rice was distributed under government schemes to members of tribal communities in Bhiwandi tehsil in Thane district, a local organization alleged on Thursday.

Residents of Chimbapada and some other villages received bug-infested rice from the Tribal Development Corporation, claimed Shramajivi Sanghatana, a local outfit.

A group of activists also staged a protest at the Tribal Development Corporation Project office at Shahapur on Thursday and tried to feed biryani made from sub-standard rice to an official, it said.

