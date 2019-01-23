Subhas Chandra Bose’s Family Gifts PM Modi the Cap Once Worn by Netaji

I am grateful to the Bose family for presenting me a cap worn by Netaji Bose himself.



The cap has been immediately added to the display gallery at Kranti Mandir in the Red Fort complex.



I hope more youngsters come to Kranti Mandir and get inspired by the life of Netaji Bose. pic.twitter.com/ujl6IBmFX5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2019

PM Modi marked the INA chief Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on Wednesday by inaugurating a museum in his name at the Red Fort in New Delhi. At the event, the Bose family gifted the PM a cap, which was once worn by the late leader.Thanking the Bose family, PM Modi said the cap will be displayed in Kranti Mandir, the museum dedicated in tribute to the country's freedom fighters in Red Fort."I am grateful to the Bose family for presenting me a cap worn by Netaji Bose himself. The cap has been added to the display gallery at Kranti Mandir in the Red Fort complex. I hope more youngsters come to Kranti Mandir and get inspired by the life of Netaji Bose," Modi tweeted.The museum on Bose displays various artefacts related to the man and the Indian National Army. The artefacts on display are wooden chair and sword used by Bose, medals, uniforms, badges and other items related to the INA.Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has slammed Congress for 'neglecting' great personalities such as Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.While hoisting the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 75th anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's declaration of the formation of India's first independent government – the Azad Hind Government in 1943 — Modi had said that several good sons of the nation like Bose as well as Ambedkar and Patel were "forgotten in the favour of one family", in an indirect reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family.Earlier, on December 30, Modi travelled to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and renamed Ross Islands on Bose. The visit was to commemorate Netaj's visit to the archipelago during World War II, in 1943.By constantly referring to Netaji and Patel's contribution in nation building, PM Modi has been trying to shine a light on them.Recently, PM Modi inaugurated a 182 metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel in his home state of Gujarat.