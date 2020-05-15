INDIA

1-MIN READ

Subhash Bhowmick Back to Coaching, This Time Online Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Subhash Bhowmick (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Subhash Bhowmick coached 30 participants across West Bengal's districts and Kolkata in a six-session module.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
Amid the nationwide lockdown, Subhash Bhowmick on Friday was back in ding what he knows best -- coaching, albeit on an online platform.

The revered Indian football coach, who spearheaded East Bengal's ASEAN Cup triumph in 2003, was seen training the coaches in a six-session module concluding on Saturday.

"I've goosebumps, whenever there's a talk about football. I can talk hours on football, it's my passion," Bhowmick, who coached East Bengal to successive National league titles and replicated the success with Churchill Brothers, told PTI.

"So the idea (of online coaching) really touched me and I thought this is the way forward in this challenging times."

Budding coaches from across the districts and the city had applied for the coaching and each class had a strength of 30 participants.

"In our country, most of the coaching camps stress on running, running and running. They are preparing runners. They rarely teaching ball skills. I shared whatever material I had on how to dribble and football passing."

Bhowmock has already taken five classes so far.

"I've taken five classes already. Tomorrow will be the last class. We will see whether they will continue or not," the veteran added.

The streaming is being done by XtraTime's online platform.

