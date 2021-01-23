Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 LIVE Updates: In Run up to Bengal Elections, War Over Netaji's Legacy to See Mamata vs Modi; Tributes Pour in on 125th Birth Anniv

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanati 2021 | From setting up a national university and a monument to forming a state planning commission and publishing books, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced her extensive plans to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose right from January 23 till the end of 2021. Banerjee announced that January 23 will be celebrated with a grand parade in Kolkata and the Independence Day parade in the city will be dedicated to Netaji.
Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birthday. He was a true leader & strongly believed in unity of all people.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 23, 2021
We are celebrating this day as #DeshNayakDibas. GoWB has also set up a committee to conduct year-long celebrations till January 23, 2022. (1/3)