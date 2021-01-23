News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 LIVE Updates: In Run up to Bengal Elections, War Over Netaji's Legacy to See Mamata vs Modi; Tributes Pour in on 125th Birth Anniv

News18.com | January 23, 2021, 09:14 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 LIVE Updates: With Bengal assembly elections around the corner, politics in the state over Netaji has intensified. On Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations and also officially inaugurate an exhibition and a projection mapping show on Netaji at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. This exhibition will be showcased all around the year. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Subhash Chandra Bose, will also be held.

On the other hand, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a grand parade in Kolkata. She has requested people from all sections of the society and Indians who live abroad to blow a conch shell or do something similar at 12.15 pm, the time of Netaji's birth, on January 23. "I request Indian missions across the globe to do it as well," Banerjee said. There are also plans of a monument to named after Azad Hind Fauj, the army Bose led against the British. This will come up at Rajarhat in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata. A university too will be established after him, which will be funded entirely by the state and have tie-ups with foreign universities.
Read More
Jan 23, 2021 09:14 (IST)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanati 2021 | From setting up a national university and a monument to forming a state planning commission and publishing books, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced her extensive plans to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose right from January 23 till the end of 2021. Banerjee announced that January 23 will be celebrated with a grand parade in Kolkata and the Independence Day parade in the city will be dedicated to Netaji.

Jan 23, 2021 09:08 (IST)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanati 2021 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first 'Parakram Diwas' programme in Kolkata on January 23, Bose's 125th birth anniversary, and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library to mark the occasion, Patel said. He said PM Modi will also felicitate prominent members of the Indian National Army (INA), formed by Bose, and their family members in Kolkata on Saturday.

Jan 23, 2021 08:58 (IST)

PM Modi to Visit Kolkata to Address 'Parakram Diwas' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations on January 23 to commemorate 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday. The PMO said that PM Modi will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates. The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.

Jan 23, 2021 08:49 (IST)

Netaji Personified Determination, Sacrifice: Vice President | Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to the iconic freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today. "Netaji personified valour, determination and sacrifice. He played an invaluable role in liberating our motherland from the yoke of British rule. The nation will forever be grateful to Netaji for his enormous contribution in India's freedom struggle," M Venkaiah Naidu said.

Jan 23, 2021 08:39 (IST)

BJP chief JP Nadda paid his tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. "The nation will always be grateful for your sacrifice and dedication for shaking the foundation of the British rule and the independence of India," Nadda said in a tweet.

Jan 23, 2021 08:36 (IST)

West Bengal Govt to Set up Monument, University in Netaji's Name | The West Bengal government will set up a monument after Azad Hind Fauj, the army Bose led against the British, will come up at Rajarhat in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata and the university, to be funded entirely by the state, will have tie-ups with foreign universities, said the chief minister. Coming months before the crucial assembly polls, Banerjee’s announcements on outreach programmes and her plans to translate Netaji’s writings into all Indian languages and languages spoken by Dalit and tribal communities appeared significant in view of the competition over nationalism that the state’s Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders often engaged in.

Jan 23, 2021 08:29 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee Unveils Extensive Plans for Netaji’s 125th Birth Anniversary | From setting up a national university and a monument to forming a state planning commission and publishing books, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced her extensive plans to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose right from January 23 till the end of 2021. Banerjee announced that January 23 will be celebrated with a grand parade in Kolkata and the Independence Day parade in the city will be dedicated to Netaji.

Jan 23, 2021 08:18 (IST)

PM Modi to Felicitate Members of INA | Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said PM Modi will also felicitate prominent members of the Indian National Army (INA), formed by Bose, and their family members in Kolkata on Saturday. An 85-member high-level committee helmed by PM Modi has been formed to plan year-round programmes to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Bose. The minister said 200 Patua artists from West Bengal will make a painting on a 400-metre-long canvas depicting Bose's life.

Jan 23, 2021 08:04 (IST)

PM Modi to Address ‘Parakram Diwas’ Celebrations Today | The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first 'Parakram Diwas' programme in Kolkata on January 23, Bose's 125th birth anniversary, and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library to mark the occasion, Patel said.

Jan 23, 2021 07:55 (IST)

Determined to Follow Path of Netaji: Yogi Adityanath | UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid his tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. "Today on Parakram Diwas', we all are determined to follow the path of Netaji," he said.

Jan 23, 2021 07:46 (IST)

TMC Criticises Centre's Decision to Observe Parakram Diwas | The ruling Trinamool Congress and the Forward Bloc in West Bengal Tuesday criticised the Centre's decision to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. TMC leader Saugata Roy said, the announcement to observe the day as 'Parakram Diwas' (day of valour) was not enough. "January 23 should be announced as a national holiday.It is our long-standing demand. As he was a national leader and head of Azad Hind Fauj, these two aspects are not reflected through 'Parakram Diwas'. We had also demanded observance of the day as 'Desh Prem Diwas' (patriotism day).

Jan 23, 2021 07:42 (IST)

"May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come," he said. Modi will be in West Bengal on Saturday to address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary. Bose conjures deep emotional connect in his home state where both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are pulling out all the stops to associate themselves with his legacy ahead of the assembly polls there.

Jan 23, 2021 07:38 (IST)

PM Modi noted that it was at the historic Haripura session of 1938 that Bose was elected Congress president. "On the eve of Netaji Bose's Jayanti, my mind goes back to 23rd January 2009- the day we launched e-Gram Vishwagram Project from Haripura. This initiative revolutionised Gujarat's IT infrastructure and took the fruits of technology to the poor, in the remotest parts of the state," Modi said. Modi said hecan never forget the affection of the people of Haripura who took him through an elaborate procession on the same road as Bose was taken in 1938. Bose's procession included a decorated chariot drawn by 51 bullocks, the prime minister noted.

Jan 23, 2021 07:38 (IST)

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Netaji on Eve of Birth Anniversary | A day ahead of Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tributes to the preeminent freedom fighter and wished his thoughts and ideals inspire a strong, confident and self-reliant India that he would be proud of. In a series of tweets, Modi recalled the association of Netaji, as he is fondly known, with Haripura in Gujarat and urged people to watch a special programme being held there on Saturday afternoon.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 LIVE Updates: In Run up to Bengal Elections, War Over Netaji's Legacy to See Mamata vs Modi; Tributes Pour in on 125th Birth Anniv
File photo of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi.

Ahead of his plans on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, PM Modi tweeted, "Tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country. #ParakramDivas."

Home minister Amit Shah too saluted the leader. "The courage and valor of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle. He organized the youth power of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. On the 125th birth anniversary of such a great hero of the freedom movement, we honour him," he said.

"Netaji personified valour, determination and sacrifice. He played an invaluable role in liberating our motherland from the yoke of British rule. The nation will forever be grateful to Netaji for his enormous contribution in India's freedom struggle. My respectful tributes to the iconic freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today," said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Modi's Plans

The Prime Minister will also visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century" and an artists' camp are being organized. Prime Minister will interact with the artists and conference participants.

Recently, the Centre has decided to celebrate Netaji's birthday on 23rd January every year as ‘Parakram Diwas’ which the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) government rejected as a political gimmick.

TMC MP Saugata Roy claimed that the central government has declared Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' with the aim to reap political benefits ahead of Assembly polls in Bengal.

War over Netaji

Three days ago, the Centre and West Bengal government sparred over the legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose with Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel announcing his birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' with the Trinamool Congress insisting that the day should be celebrated as 'Desh Prem Diwas'.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said West Bengal has been celebrating January 23 as 'Subhas Diwas' and added that CM Mamata Banerjee's demand that January 23 be declared a national holiday in Netaji’s honour is yet to be accepted by the Centre.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You