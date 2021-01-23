Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 LIVE Updates: In Run up to Bengal Elections, War Over Netaji's Legacy to See Mamata vs Modi; Tributes Pour in on 125th Birth Anniv

File photo of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi.



Ahead of his plans on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, PM Modi tweeted, "Tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country. #ParakramDivas."



Home minister Amit Shah too saluted the leader. "The courage and valor of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle. He organized the youth power of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. On the 125th birth anniversary of such a great hero of the freedom movement, we honour him," he said.



"Netaji personified valour, determination and sacrifice. He played an invaluable role in liberating our motherland from the yoke of British rule. The nation will forever be grateful to Netaji for his enormous contribution in India's freedom struggle. My respectful tributes to the iconic freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today," said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.



Modi's Plans



The Prime Minister will also visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century" and an artists' camp are being organized. Prime Minister will interact with the artists and conference participants.



Recently, the Centre has decided to celebrate Netaji's birthday on 23rd January every year as ‘Parakram Diwas’ which the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) government rejected as a political gimmick.



TMC MP Saugata Roy claimed that the central government has declared Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' with the aim to reap political benefits ahead of Assembly polls in Bengal.



War over Netaji



Three days ago, the Centre and West Bengal government sparred over the legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose with Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel announcing his birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' with the Trinamool Congress insisting that the day should be celebrated as 'Desh Prem Diwas'.



TMC MP Derek O'Brien said West Bengal has been celebrating January 23 as 'Subhas Diwas' and added that CM Mamata Banerjee's demand that January 23 be declared a national holiday in Netaji’s honour is yet to be accepted by the Centre.