Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: May Netaji's Ideals Help Towards Building Self-reliant India, Says PM Modi

On the eve of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that may the thoughts and ideals of the iconic freedom fighter continue to inspire all towards building a strong and self-reliant nation. "May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of…a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come," he said.

Modi will visit Kolkata on Januray 23 to address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in the city and will then head towards Assam where he will also distribute over one lakh land 'pattas' (allotment certificates) in Sivasagar on the same day. The Centre had recently decided to celebrate Bose's birthday every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to honour and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, said PMO.

"Tomorrow, India will mark Parakram Divas, Jayanti of the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Among the various programmes being organised across the nation, one special programme is being held at Haripura in Gujarat. Do join the programme, which begins at 1 PM," he said in a series of tweets on Friday evening.

"Haripura has a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was at the historic Haripura Session of 1938 that Netaji Bose took up the Presidentship of the Congress Party. Tomorrow’s programme at Haripura will be a tribute to Netaji Bose’s contribution to our nation," he added.

Talking about his visit to Haripura on January 23, 2009, Modi said that it was the day when the e-Gram Vishwagram Project was launched in the village which revolutionised the IT infrastructure in Gujarat and brought technology closer to the poor, in the remotest parts of the state.

"I can never forget the affection of the people of Haripura, who took me through an elaborate procession on the same road as Netaji Bose was taken, in 1938. His procession included a decorated chariot drawn by 51 bullocks. I also visited the place where Netaji stayed in Haripura," he said.

On his visit to Kolkata on Saturday, Modi will preside over the inaugural function of the celebrations at Victoria Memorial in the city. A commemorative coin and postage stamp will be released by the prime minister, and a cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot" will also be held.