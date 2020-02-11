Subhash Sachdeva (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Subhash Sachdeva is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Moti Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Subhash Sachdeva's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 63 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 18.3 crore which includes Rs. 4.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 14 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 26.3 lakh of which Rs. 1.2 lakh is self income. Subhash Sachdeva's has total liabilities of Rs. 4.3 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Moti Nagar are: Nitya Nand Singh (BSP), Ramesh Popli (INC), Shiv Charan Goel (AAP), Subhash Sachdeva (BJP), Md Amjad (RJP), Ajit Singh (IND), Narender Goel (IND), Md Faizan (IND), Shiv Charan (IND).

