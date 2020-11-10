Subhashini Sharad Yadav (INC) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Subhashini Sharad Yadav of INC Trailing

Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav is contesting from Congress from Bihariganj assembly in Madhepura district of Bihar. Yadav, a social worker, said she is taking the responsibility of carrying on the fight of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, as her father Sharad Yadav has always supported it. In the last assembly election, RJD candidate Chandra Shekhar had won from Madhepura constituency seat with a margin of 20.5% securing 90974 votes against BJP candidate Vijay Kumar 'Bimal'. Subhashini Yadav, a social worker, said she is taking the responsibility of carrying on the fight of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, as her father Sharad Yadav has always supported it.

Subhashini Bundela Alias Subhashini Sharad Yadav is a INC candidate from Bihariganj constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: . Subhashini Bundela Alias Subhashini Sharad Yadav's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 30 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs 7.6 crore which includes Rs 1.6 crore in moveable assets and Rs 6 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs 30.7 lakh of which Rs 30.7 lakh is self income. Subhashini Bundela Alias Subhashini Sharad Yadav's has total liabilities of Rs 19 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bihariganj are: Niranjan Kumar Mehta (JDU), Vijay Kumar Singh (LJP), Subhashini Bundela Alias Subhashini Sharad Yadav (INC), Om Kumar (BMAP), Kaushal Kumar (BJKDD), Jayant Yadav (PP), Dharmendra Kumar (JP S), Pankaj Kumar Jayswal (SUCI), Prabhash Kumar (JAPL), Pramod Kumar Nirala (JGJP), Md Masum Raja (BRD), Mohan Kumar (RSSD), Rajeev Rangan Bharti (AKP), Vijay Prabhat (PSS), Shankar Kumar (LSPL), Shakuntala Devi (SYVP), Sumit Kumar Alias Sumitranandan Swami (RJLPS), Aniruddh Mehta (IND), Anila Devi (IND), Arun Kumar Hembram (IND), Kamlashwari Das (IND), Sadanand Paswan (IND)

