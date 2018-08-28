English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Subramanian Swamy's 'Invade Maldives' Tweet Triggers Diplomatic Tiff, Indian Envoy Summoned
While the Indian government has distanced itself from Swamy's statement, sources confirmed that Mishra was summoned on Sunday. The Maldivian government expressed concern over the statement.
File photo of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Tension seems to be escalating between New Delhi and Male with Maldivian Foreign office summoning Indian envoy Akhilesh Mishra over BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's call to 'invade' the island country 'in case of rigging during elections'.
Maldives is set to go to polls next month. While the Indian government has distanced itself from Swamy's statement, sources confirmed that the Indian High Commissioner to Maldives was summoned on Sunday. The island country government expressed concern over the statement.
Mishra is said to have met with foreign secretary Ahmed Sareer. But according to Maldives Independent, Sareer's office denied knowing of any such meeting.
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed had expressed apprehensions that the September 23 presidential elections in his country may be rigged by incumbent President Abdulla Yameen's party during a meeting with Swamy in Colombo on Wednesday. Swamy then tweeted on Thursday: "India should invade Maldives if rigging of election takes place."
India had criticised the Yameen government for imposition of the Emergency and urged it to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners.
The presidential election is due in that country on September 23. Last month, India expressed concern over announcement of the elections without allowing democratic institutions, including Parliament and the judiciary, to work in a free and transparent manner.
India had said it wanted "credible restoration" of the political process and the rule of law in the island nation before the elections were conducted.
Also Watch
Maldives is set to go to polls next month. While the Indian government has distanced itself from Swamy's statement, sources confirmed that the Indian High Commissioner to Maldives was summoned on Sunday. The island country government expressed concern over the statement.
Mishra is said to have met with foreign secretary Ahmed Sareer. But according to Maldives Independent, Sareer's office denied knowing of any such meeting.
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed had expressed apprehensions that the September 23 presidential elections in his country may be rigged by incumbent President Abdulla Yameen's party during a meeting with Swamy in Colombo on Wednesday. Swamy then tweeted on Thursday: "India should invade Maldives if rigging of election takes place."
https://t.co/nazyiRCOKs: India should invade Maldives if rigging of election takes place— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2018
India had criticised the Yameen government for imposition of the Emergency and urged it to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners.
The presidential election is due in that country on September 23. Last month, India expressed concern over announcement of the elections without allowing democratic institutions, including Parliament and the judiciary, to work in a free and transparent manner.
India had said it wanted "credible restoration" of the political process and the rule of law in the island nation before the elections were conducted.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jose Mourinho Calls for 'Respect' as Spurs Pile More Misery on Man United
- US Open: Serena Williams Gets Warm Welcome and Win in Flushing Meadows Return
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- How a Writer Got Folks on Twitter to Raise Over Rs 10 Lakh for Kerala, in Exchange for Limericks
- Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...