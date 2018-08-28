Subramanian Swamy's 'Invade Maldives' Tweet Triggers Diplomatic Tiff, Indian Envoy Summoned

https://t.co/nazyiRCOKs: India should invade Maldives if rigging of election takes place — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2018

Tension seems to be escalating between New Delhi and Male with Maldivian Foreign office summoning Indian envoy Akhilesh Mishra over BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's call to 'invade' the island country 'in case of rigging during elections'.Maldives is set to go to polls next month. While the Indian government has distanced itself from Swamy's statement, sources confirmed that the Indian High Commissioner to Maldives was summoned on Sunday. The island country government expressed concern over the statement.Mishra is said to have met with foreign secretary Ahmed Sareer. But according to Maldives Independent, Sareer's office denied knowing of any such meeting.Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed had expressed apprehensions that the September 23 presidential elections in his country may be rigged by incumbent President Abdulla Yameen's party during a meeting with Swamy in Colombo on Wednesday. Swamy then tweeted on Thursday: "India should invade Maldives if rigging of election takes place."India had criticised the Yameen government for imposition of the Emergency and urged it to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners.The presidential election is due in that country on September 23. Last month, India expressed concern over announcement of the elections without allowing democratic institutions, including Parliament and the judiciary, to work in a free and transparent manner.India had said it wanted "credible restoration" of the political process and the rule of law in the island nation before the elections were conducted.