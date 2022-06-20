Subsidy Targeting, Financially Robust Municipalities & Manufacturing Hub: Ideas on Table for India@2047

Narrowing down on sectors where India can emerge as a global champion, ensuring efficient subsidy targeting and making states and municipalities robust financially are some of the ideas being discussed in the sectoral groups of secretaries working on envisioning targets to be achieved by India by 2047, News18 has learnt.

The Narendra Modi government has undertaken this exercise to envision what India can achieve by 2047 when it marks 100 years of independence. Ten sectoral groups of secretaries (SGoS) spanning all sectors have been working on preparing a roadmap to reach there by 2047.

The themes on which the SGoS are working include agriculture, infrastructure, resources, welfare, social development, finance and economy, commerce and industry, technology, governance, security and foreign affairs.

News18 was the first to report in December 2021 about the government’s plans on preparing a vision document that will list out targets to be achieved by 2047 with defined timelines.

Last month, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the Niti Aayog CEO had met the secretaries heading the SGoS and the chief secretaries of states on ideas to discuss the structural reforms to be initiated as part of the India@2047 exercise.

Officials familiar with the discussions told News18 that ideas such as identifying sectors where India can emerge as a global champion, a framework to make India a hub of manufacturing and global trade were discussed as targets to be achieved by 2047. The senior officials also discussed the need for extensive brainstorming for India@2047 exercise, including gap analysis and benchmarking with the global best.

Making states and municipalities financially strong, strengthening public sector enterprises, reducing inequalities and efficient subsidy targeting were also some of the ideas on the table for 2047.

The need for an above-average per capita income, strong public finances and financial services sector, economic sovereignty as part of the vision document for 2047 were also discussed.

Also highlighted in the meeting was the critical role that states would play as India would look at redesigning its policies and regulations in line with the India@2047 plans. A senior official said the Niti Aayog sought inputs from all states which could be included in the roadmap to be drafted by the 10 SGoS towards reaching the targets envisioned for 2047.

Chief secretaries present in the meeting also suggested reforms to be undertaken as part of the exercise. Some suggestions made by the chief secretaries on targets to be reached in the next 25 years include civil services and judicial reforms, transformation of education system, a happiness index, among others.

News18 had reported last month that teams comprising 40 young award-winning civil servants, seed-stage and young entrepreneurs and IIT faculty members are working on drafting the blueprint for India@2047. Administrative reforms in three countries — the USA, UK and the Republic of Korea — are being studied by government officials for incorporating their best practices in the plan and discussions have been held with their representatives.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.