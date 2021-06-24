Suburban Train Services to Resume in Chennai From Tomorrow: Who's Allowed | Full List

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to relax lockdown norms in 27 districts and bus services in four districts, will also see suburban train services start operations in Chennai from tomorrow.

On Sunday, the state had allowed resumption of Metro Rail services with 50 per cent occupancy, and intra and inter-district bus (non-airconditioned) services in four districts including Chennai with 50 per cent seat occupancy.

Announcing that services will start from June 25, Souther Railway put out a comprehensive list of passengers who will be allowed to travel on the trains. The Southern Railways has classified passengers into several categories: while women and children below 12 years can board the trains anytime, there are certain restrictions for male passengers.

Categories of passengers permitted for travel in Chennai Suburban Network w.e.f 25th June 2021 pic.twitter.com/wQLC5ISCDp— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) June 24, 2021

Category 1: Staff of state, central governments, PSUs, High Court and other courts, staff of private sector and other sectors with permission letter and ID cards. Travel Pattern: Can travel round the clock. Single/Return and seasonal journey tickets will be issued to them.

Category 2: Passengers with a reserved ticket in a Mail/Express train either travelling back to their home or any other place after completing a journey by Mail/Express train or travelling from their home or any other place to a railway station for boarding the train. Travel Pattern: Can travel round the clock. Only a single journey ticket will be issued to them.

Category 3: Women, children below 12 years only when accompanied by a lady passenger. Travel Pattern: Can travel round the clock. Single/Return and seasonal journey tickets will be issued to them.

Category 4: Male passengers not falling in category 1 and 2. Travel Pattern: Can travel only during non-peak hours (from early hours of the day to 07:00 in the morning, 09:30 to 16:30 and from 19:00 to the closing hours of the day) and only a single journey ticket will be issued to them.

All passengers have been requested to follow the Covid-19 protocols issued by the state and Union government. They have been directed not to enter the station premises without a mask. Anyone found without a mask will be fined Rs 500, the Southern Railways said in a tweet.

