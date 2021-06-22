Successful Trial Run Of First Double Stack Container Train From Mundra To Kathwas

In a significant first, the trial run of a double-stacked goods container train on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) of the Indian Railways from Mundra port in Gujarat to Kathuwas in Rajasthan remained successful.

The trial run on the WDFC of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCI) is a breakthrough of sorts in the railway sector, since the introduction of the double-stacked container carrier train will help in faster distribution of imported goods through the Mundra Port.

The Multi-Modal Logistics Park had been prepared by DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation) in Kathuwas, and it comes within the Neemrana area of Alwar district of Rajasthan which is also a part of the NCR region. Goods that pass through the Mundra Port are imported from countries such as Mexico, France, Japan, Italy, Germany, and UAE.

The first trial run for double-stack container train from Mundra, Gujarat to Kathuwas, Rajasthan has been completed. This will provide faster and efficient logistics facilitation between ports in Gujarat with other parts of the country: Ministry of Railways pic.twitter.com/M4uYipjBCo— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021

In the goods train that was tested on Sunday, the goods containers were placed one on top of the other. This train, which has a capacity of 178 containers, will supply goods to Kathuwas, Dadri, Ludhiana, and Dangar Chuk of Assam.

This train is expected to improve the connectivity with the North and North-East India from ports such as Kandla, Pipavav, Mundra, Dahej and Hagar in Gujarat. The Western Corridor of DFC is 1500 km in total length. It runs from Dadri to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai. Right now, about 50 percent of this corridor has been ready for running goods trains. The Eastern Corridor is 1875 km long, running from Dankuni near Kolkata to Ludhiana in Punjab. The work of both the corridors is expected to be completed next year.

