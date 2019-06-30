Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Such Incidents Won't Stop': AIMIM Chief's Warning after Boy Thrashed for Refusing to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Responding to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's earlier comments that lynching incidents should not be politicised or communalised, Owaisi said the incidents were already communal in nature if they were taking place over beard, cows, religious and other slogans.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Such Incidents Won't Stop': AIMIM Chief's Warning after Boy Thrashed for Refusing to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Loading...

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday expressed concern over recent incidents of mob lynching across the country and incidents where Muslim men are allegedly forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“People are being beaten up if they do not raise slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram'. Such incidents aren't going to stop. Only Muslims and Dalits are being targeted and there are organisations behind such incidents, all of which are linked to the Sangh Parivar," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Responding to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's earlier comments saying lynching incidents should not be politicised or communalised, Owaisi said in a tweet, “If — most victims are Muslims or belong to the Scheduled Castes, lynchings are over beard, cows, religious and other slogans, ministers garland convicts, then they’re already communal or political."

Owaisi's remarks came a day after a 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten by unidentified men in Kanpur for wearing a traditional skull cap and refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In Maharashtra, three men were arrested in Thane for allegedly beating up a Muslim cab driver and later asking him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

This occurred five days after a Muslim cleric was allegedly pushed off a local train in West Bengal for refusing to chant the religious slogan, following which a protest was held up by the Muslim community against mob lynching.

In another incident, Tabrez Ansari, 24, was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district on June 18 on the suspicion of theft. The newly-married man was purportedly seen in a video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman". He succumbed to injuries four days later.

Jharkhand Food Minister Saryu Rai had said Ansari's lynching was a "stray" incident and steps would be taken to ensure such a crime does not occur.

A number of protests were organised in several states after Ansari's brutal killing.

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram