'Such Incidents Won't Stop': AIMIM Chief's Warning after Boy Thrashed for Refusing to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Responding to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's earlier comments that lynching incidents should not be politicised or communalised, Owaisi said the incidents were already communal in nature if they were taking place over beard, cows, religious and other slogans.
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday expressed concern over recent incidents of mob lynching across the country and incidents where Muslim men are allegedly forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
“People are being beaten up if they do not raise slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram'. Such incidents aren't going to stop. Only Muslims and Dalits are being targeted and there are organisations behind such incidents, all of which are linked to the Sangh Parivar," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Responding to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's earlier comments saying lynching incidents should not be politicised or communalised, Owaisi said in a tweet, “If — most victims are Muslims or belong to the Scheduled Castes, lynchings are over beard, cows, religious and other slogans, ministers garland convicts, then they’re already communal or political."
If:-most victims are Muslim or SC-lynchings were over beard, gau, JSR, VM, etc-Ministers garland convictsThen they’re already communal/political. @naqvimukhtar doesn’t have an issue with the crime itself, he just doesn’t want us to call it what it ishttps://t.co/F6ZhG0sWlu— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 29, 2019
Owaisi's remarks came a day after a 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten by unidentified men in Kanpur for wearing a traditional skull cap and refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
In Maharashtra, three men were arrested in Thane for allegedly beating up a Muslim cab driver and later asking him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
This occurred five days after a Muslim cleric was allegedly pushed off a local train in West Bengal for refusing to chant the religious slogan, following which a protest was held up by the Muslim community against mob lynching.
In another incident, Tabrez Ansari, 24, was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district on June 18 on the suspicion of theft. The newly-married man was purportedly seen in a video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman". He succumbed to injuries four days later.
Jharkhand Food Minister Saryu Rai had said Ansari's lynching was a "stray" incident and steps would be taken to ensure such a crime does not occur.
A number of protests were organised in several states after Ansari's brutal killing.
