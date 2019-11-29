Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Such Terrible Violence Beyond Imagination': Rahul Gandhi Condemns 'Rape', Murder of Vet in Hyderabad

The 27-year-old woman veterinarian, whose charred body was found under a culvert on the outskirts of the city, is suspected to have been raped before being killed.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
'Such Terrible Violence Beyond Imagination': Rahul Gandhi Condemns 'Rape', Murder of Vet in Hyderabad
File photo of Rahul Gandhi. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock over the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and said such "terrible, unprovoked violence" is beyond imagination.

The 27-year-old woman veterinarian, whose charred body was found under a culvert on the outskirts of the city, is suspected to have been raped before being killed, a senior police official said in Hyderabad on Friday, even as four people are being questioned in connection with the incident.

"How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief," Gandhi said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the incident saying, "For women in India, stepping out of your house, studying, commuting, working and other everyday activities become a terrifying ordeal." Raising concern over crimes against women, he said, "So many other women have sadly paid the ultimate price for being born a woman in today’s world."

Badminton champion Saina Nehwal also took to Twitter to condemn the incident and demanded strict punishment for the culprit. "Really horrifying incidence to know that vet doctor's life was cut short without any fault of her. Really ashamed of this bad incidence in Hyderabad."

Telangana minister and TRS leader KT Rama Rao expressed his outrage at the issue and assured of action against the culprits. "I am confident that Telangana DGP and the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime and deliver justice at the earliest. I’ll personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100."

