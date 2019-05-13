Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sudan's Bashir Charged Over 'Killing' of Protesters During Anti-regime Demonstrations

Omar al-Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators.

AFP

Updated:May 13, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
File photo of Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir. Image: Reuters
File photo of Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir. Image: Reuters
Khartoum Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir has been charged over the killings of protesters during the anti-regime demonstrations that led to the end of his rule, the prosecutor general announced Monday.

"Omar al-Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators," the office of Sudan's acting prosecutor general said.
Live TV

