Sudden Change in Travel Plans? Here's How You Can Reschedule Your Train Journey Without Cancelling Confirmed Ticket

Getting a confirmed train ticket in India is not an easy job. You have to plan for the journey months in advance and book tickets to get reserved seats on the train. However, some unforeseen circumstances can bring a change in plan, and you might have to cancel the ticket. But we all know that getting another confirmed ticket is not a guarantee, so what do we do in such a situation? For times like these, there are options offered by Indian Railways that could help you manage your train ticket.

Very few people know that the railway allows passengers to reschedule their journey according to needs to avoid the cancellation of tickets. There is also an option to change boarding station. All you need to do is write to the station master of the original boarding station in case of offline tickets.

In tickets booked online, passengers can log in to their IRCTC account and update their preference at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure.

Reschedule Your Journey

The date of the journey on a reserved ticket can be changed once if the seat is confirmed or RAC or Waiting. However, this facility is only available for offline tickets, and tickets booked online come with no flexibility in date. To reschedule the journey, the passenger needs to submit his ticket to the reservation office at least 48 hours before the train leaves.

The change in date of travel on the tickets can be done by paying the prescribed fees. Tickets can be preponed or postponed in the higher or same category for the same destination.

Confirmed Ticket Transfer

Passengers can transfer their confirmed tickets to family members — father, mother, brother, sister, spouse, son or daughter. You have to submit your request at least 24 hours before the journey begins. However, this facility is not available for tickets booked under special rules and concession.

Extend/ Upgrade your journey

Passengers can also extend their journey on the same ticket by approaching the ticket checking staff on the train. The extended journey fare will be calculated without the benefits of telescopic rates.

Passengers can also upgrade to a higher class by paying the difference in the fare. This upgrade can also be done during the train journey by approaching the ticket check staff. However, the upgrade is subject to the availability of seats.

