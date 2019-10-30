Sudden Surge in Dengue Cases in Surat as 26 Tested Positive in Early October

Parts of Gujarat are suffering from an increase in the number of mosquito-borne diseases. Among these diseases, dengue cases are on a sudden spurt.

An estimated 400 people are currently under medication for the viral disease since the past three days in the Surat district in Gujarat, The Times of India reported. Out of the areas in Surat, Rander Gamtal and Adajan Gam in West Zone are the worst-hit.

As many as 58 cases of dengue were confirmed in September 2019, while 26 cases have been reported in October so far. Banchhanidhi Pani, Municipal Commissioner of the city, said, “We are giving priority to suspected cases as that of dengue only. People must ensure that there is no breeding of mosquitoes in their premises.”

As known, dengue is a mosquito-borne disease, caused by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito. While the disease is not deadly, it might turn fatal if the treatment is not done on time. As of now, there is no vaccine for dengue. The best way to keep oneself from the mosquito-borne diseases is to keep the mosquito bites at bay.

The report also stated that the Health department of Surat Municipal Corporation has also started a campaign in the city on Tuesday. The SMC plans to destroy breeding spots of mosquitoes in the city. These spots act that are a cause of spread of dengue and malaria. The staff of the health department has initiated a door-to-door survey, along with fogging and detection of mosquito breeding spots across the city.

Around 207 people were fined after breeding spots of mosquitoes were found in their houses. On the first day of the door-to-door survey and fogging campaign, over 150 breeding spots were destroyed in houses across the city.

Dr JP Wagadia, in-charge of vector borne diseases control department (VBDC), told TOI, “We found breeding of mosquitoes in the tray of a refrigerator in one of the flats of Deepa Complex. The flat owner was fined and corrective measure taken by us.”

“Danger looms large over the city. This year, we have had rain up to Dussehra. The present climate is conducive to mosquito breeding. People must keep their houses clean and ensure that they are free of mosquito breeding spots,” added Dr Ashish Naik, deputy commissioner of health, SMC.

