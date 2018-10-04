English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Activist Sudha Bharadwaj Moves Pune Court for Bail
Bharadwaj, a trade unionist and civil rights activist, was arrested along with Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Gautam Navalakha.
Sudha Bharadwaj after her arrest by Pune Police. (PTI)
Pune: Sudha Bharadwaj, one of the Left-wing activists who are under house arrest after the Pune police registered a case against them for alleged Maoist links, has filed a bail application in a court here.
Navlakha was freed by the Delhi High Court Monday.
A lawyer in the office of advocate Yug Chaudhary, who is representing some of the activists, said that Bharadwaj's bail plea was filed on Thursday, but refused to reveal the grounds cited in the application.
Police arrested the five activists in connection with Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 which allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima next day.
Police alleged that some of the backers of the conclave had Maoist links.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
