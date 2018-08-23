English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sudha Murthy Joins Infosys Staff in Packing Relief Materials for Flood Survivors, Video Goes Viral
The video shows Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.
Philanthropist and Infosys co-founder's wife Sudha Murthy (Photo: Wikipedia)
Bengaluru: Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy's wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy's video showing her packing relief material for flood-hit people of Kodagu has gone viral on the social media.
She is seen supervising the relief material packed in bags embossed with Infosys.
The video shows Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.
BJP leader and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, among many, had shared the video on his twitter handle and called her 'Amma' (mother) for her unassuming work.
"Amma #Sudha Murthy @infosys Support to #KeralaFlood #Coorgfloods," he tweeted.
The incessant rains had triggered floods and landslides in Kodagu, which claimed 12 lives since August 12.
Restoration work has begun after the water levels receded at many areas.
Amma 🙏🙏 #Sudha Murthy @infosys Support to #KeralaFlood #Coorgfloods pic.twitter.com/1036D389DT— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSBJP) August 21, 2018
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
