1-min read

Sudha Murthy Joins Infosys Staff in Packing Relief Materials for Flood Survivors, Video Goes Viral

The video shows Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2018, 8:12 AM IST
Philanthropist and Infosys co-founder's wife Sudha Murthy (Photo: Wikipedia)
Bengaluru: Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy's wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy's video showing her packing relief material for flood-hit people of Kodagu has gone viral on the social media.

She is seen supervising the relief material packed in bags embossed with Infosys.

BJP leader and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, among many, had shared the video on his twitter handle and called her 'Amma' (mother) for her unassuming work.




"Amma #Sudha Murthy @infosys Support to #KeralaFlood #Coorgfloods," he tweeted.

The incessant rains had triggered floods and landslides in Kodagu, which claimed 12 lives since August 12.

Restoration work has begun after the water levels receded at many areas.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
