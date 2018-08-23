Sudha Murthy Joins Infosys Staff in Packing Relief Materials for Flood Survivors, Video Goes Viral

Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy's wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy's video showing her packing relief material for flood-hit people of Kodagu has gone viral on the social media.She is seen supervising the relief material packed in bags embossed with Infosys.The video shows Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.BJP leader and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, among many, had shared the video on his twitter handle and called her 'Amma' (mother) for her unassuming work."Amma #Sudha Murthy @infosys Support to #KeralaFlood #Coorgfloods," he tweeted.The incessant rains had triggered floods and landslides in Kodagu, which claimed 12 lives since August 12.Restoration work has begun after the water levels receded at many areas.