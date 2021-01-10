News18 Logo

Sudhanshu Dhulia Sworn in as New Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

Image for representation. (ANI)

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court on Sunday. Gauhati High Court acting Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh administered the oath of office to him during a programme in Raj Bhavan.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Law Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, high court judges and senior officials of the state government.

