Suffering from Hair Loss? Follow These Easy Hair Care Routines

Having long and healthy hair is every girls’ dream and this needs a lot of care and pamper. However, it is not easy to follow a complete hair care routine in such a hectic lifestyle. Many women suffer from extensive hair loss, dry and frizzy hair due to lack of proper care. These problems can be tackled by proper hair care as well as including an adequate amount of protein and nutrients in the diet.

Our hair is made up of a protein called keratin that is produced in the hair follicles. These follicles produce new hair cells, while pushing the old ones out of the skin. The hair that we see is actually a string of dead keratin cells. There are various causes for hair loss, ranging from medication, hormonal imbalance, to the imbalanced diet and work stress. To get rid of these problems, one should opt for natural remedies as they do not have any side effects and give long-lasting results.

We have enlisted some of the best hair care routine to boost the hair growth naturally.

1. Oiling and hair massage: Regular hair oiling and massage not only reduce the stress but also regulates the blood circulation, which gradually results in boosting hair growth. Olive oil, castor oil, coconut oil and almond oil are considered to be best for shiny and healthy hair.

2. Include omega in your diet: One of the best supplements for your hair is omega as it helps to repair hair loss and promote hair growth. However, one must consult the doctor before taking any supplement.

3. Include an adequate amount of protein and vitamin: A nutritional deficiency causes extensive hair loss. One should ensure adequate intake of proteins and vitamins in their diet. Proteins and vitamins are not only necessary for hair growth, but are also boost overall health.

4. Maintain healthy habits: Maintaining healthy habits includes daily exercise and avoiding toxic things like smoking. Smoking has some severe effects on overall health. It damages the DNA of hair follicles, which leads to premature grey hair and hair loss.

5. Green Tea: Green tea not only improves metabolism and reduces body fat, but is also a perfect solution to prevent hair loss. Used tea bags can be turned as a hair mask, which can boost hair growth and prevent hair loss, as it is super rich in antioxidants.