Sufficient Oxygen Beds Available, Arrangements in Place to Tackle Covid: Says UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma here on Monday urged people not to panic, saying adequate arrangements have been made in the district to contain the spread of coronavirus. Sufficient number of oxygen beds are available in the district, the minister told reporters after taking a stock of the situation. He said facilities at the district hospital are also being upgraded and donated Rs 1 crore from his MLALAD fund for it. The minister said currently 500 beds are available in the district while 500 more will be added. He also sought people’s cooperation, urging them to adhere to coronavirus norms.

With your cooperation, Mathura will be able to overcome the challenge, the minister added.

