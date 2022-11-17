‘Suicidal, Angry, Apologetic’: Kiran Bedi on Signs of Violent Partner Amid Shraddha Murder Case

Suicidal tendencies, self-injury, not able to control anger are the signs of an abusive and a violent partner, which need to be identified early, said retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi as the Shraddha murder case in Delhi continue to reveal shocking details.

“Responses to any situation, which are not as per his likes or dislikes, heightened irrationality, impatience, loss of control are early signs of a violent person,” said Kiran Bedi after accused Aatab Poonawala had reportedly confessed to the police that he was being pestered by Shraddha for marriage, and the two would constantly end up fighting every day.

Bedi also said such people cannot control their anger and can throw things at the victim in rage. “He may be apologising time to time but expresses helplessness over his own conduct. He has suicidal tendencies too,” the former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor told News18.

In the Shraddha murder case in Mehruali, it has been found that the deceased eloped with Aaftab to Delhi from Mumbai and was not in touch with her parents who refused to accept their relationship. Her parents only got to know that their daughter was missing through her friends.

“Even if the daughter has taken an impulsive decision, the parents and family need not abandon her whatever she may say. They can stay connected through friends and other sources available,” Bedi advised the parents of young men and women.

She also said some parents are helpless in situations where the children do not heed their advice or guidance.

Bedi explained that youngsters should add spirituality and human values to their daily life to attain peace of mind and solve their problems. “Add spirituality/ human values to your classroom education. Add value education to your day-to-day growth in order to become a good human being,” Bedi said.

Bedi also listed out ways to prevent such incidents, and asked women to be cautious. “It’s in the hands of the women who are the sufferers. They must reject being the victims and see early signs. Seek family and friends’ support and not allow these to be habitual. Keep in touch with close friends, invite them home, build communication with neighbours,” she explained.

She refused to comment whether the Mehruali murder case is falls under ‘Love Jihad’ and flatly said she is not the investigator of the case.

The Delhi Police is still searching for Shraddha’s body parts after she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Aaftab who chopped her into 35 pieces and got rid of them one by one.

