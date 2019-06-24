Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Suicide Bid in Karnataka Assembly? 44-year-old Man Found With Wrist, Throat Slit

The man has been identified as Revanna Kumar. Police said that probe is underway and they are trying to determine the reason behind the act.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:June 24, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Image for representation only.
Bengaluru: A 44-year-old man on Monday allegedly attempted suicide in Vidhana Souda, the legislature building in Bengaluru. The man, identified as R Revanna Kumar, was found with his wrist and throat cut in the bathroom located on the third floor of the building.

He was rushed to the Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital in the city where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A bundle of papers that Kumar may have carried with him was found beside him. Kumar hails from Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka.

"He came inside between 1pm and 1.30pm. He worked as a librarian in Chikkaballapur. We have got documents related to his job appointment," said D Devaraja, DCP, Bengaluru Central.

"We are investigating about him having slit the throat with a blade, knife or some other sharp object. We do not know yet the purpose of his visit or who he was to meet here. He is out of danger," he added.

