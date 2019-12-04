Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Suicide Note Recovered from IIT-Madras Student's Mobile Phone Authentic, Say Police

IIT-Madras student Fathima had committed suicide last month allegedly after harassment by faculty members.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:December 4, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Suicide Note Recovered from IIT-Madras Student's Mobile Phone Authentic, Say Police
Image for representation.

Chennai: Over 20 days since Fathima Lateef, an IIT-Madras student, committed suicide inside her hostel room, police sources said that the alleged suicide note recovered from her mobile phone is authentic. In the note, Fathima had blamed a faculty member for compelling her to take the extreme step.

The note, dated November 8, was discovered by Fathima’s sister Aysha when she had switched it on a day after her death. She then went to the police station and the phone was then sent to cybercrime department to examine the credibility of the note. Aysha had told the police that the note was her mobile phone’s screensaver.

She had told the police that the phone was untouched till she approached the police station a day after her death.

Fathima’s family had submitted her laptop to the Central Crime Branch on November 27 and has been sent for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, the three professors of IIT-Madras were questioned by the Central Crime Branch for three days inside the campus after the case was transferred to the special team.

Fathima, a humanities student, killed herself on November 9 at the Sarayu hostel inside IIT-Madras campus. The case came to limelight after her parents sought a thorough investigation and blamed faculty members at the campus for her death.

The suicide sparked an intense debate over whether IIT-Madras needs to take more measures to ensure students are not subjected to performance pressures, or those of other kinds.

Two petitions have been filed so far before the Madras High Court demanding a CBI probe in Fathima's death and the number of suicides across IITs. The Madras High Court while hearing one of the petitions today observed that a probe is still underway and has reserved its order.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com