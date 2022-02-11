Suicides due to Unemployment More Than Doubled between 2012 And 2020: Govt Data

Suicides due to unemployment have more than doubled between 2012 and 2020, as 22,593 people killed themselves during the period, official data analysed by CNN-News18 shows.

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that 3,548 people took their own lives due to unemployment in 2020, as he cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. This number was 1,731 in 2012, according to NCRB.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Rai also said that suicides due to bankruptcy or indebtedness during the year 2018 were 4,970 that jumped to 5,213 in 2020. In 2012, a total of 2,357 people ended their lives due to bankruptcy or sudden change in economic status.

The NCRB data analysed by CNN-News18 shows that since 2016, there has been a consistent increase in the suicides due to unemployment with 2020 being the first year reporting more than 3,000 such cases. In 2016, 2,298 suicides due to unemployment were recorded that increased to 2,404 the next year and 2,741 in 2018. In 2019, the country recorded 2,851 such suicides.

In 2020, at least 8,761 deaths were reported either because of unemployment or bankruptcy and indebtedness, the data presented in the Rajya Sabha says.

The minister informed the House that the government has launched a number of programmes for employment and income generation for the citizens, including the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY). The scheme incentivises employers for the creation of new employment along with social security benefits and restoration of employment.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.