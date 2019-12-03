Take the pledge to vote

Suitcase Stuffed With Chopped Body Parts Washes Ashore on Mumbai beach

Police found a hand detached from shoulder, part of a leg and private parts of a man in a plastic bag inside the suitcase.

Chaitanya Mangure | CNN-News18

Updated:December 3, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Suitcase Stuffed With Chopped Body Parts Washes Ashore on Mumbai beach
Police inspect the suitcase with body parts in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Chopped body parts of an unidentified man have been found stuffed in a suitcase at a beach in Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday. Some passersby spotted the black suitcase floating on the waters at the Mahim beach near Makhdoom Shah Baba shrine on Monday evening and alerted the police who rushed to the spot and seized the luggage bag, he said.

The police found a hand detached from shoulder, part of a leg and private parts of a man in a plastic bag inside the suitcase, he said. The body parts were sent to the civic-run Sion hospital for an examination, he said.

Teams have been formed along with local fishermen and coastal police to search the remaining body parts in the sea. Footage from CCTV cameras around the area is also being investigated.

Efforts were on to identify the deceased, the official said, adding that the police were scanning missing person complaints in the city and suburbs. A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said.

