Suitcase with Body Stuffed Inside Found at Railway Station in Punjab's Jalandhar
Suitcase with Body Stuffed Inside Found at Railway Station in Punjab's Jalandhar

PTI

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 15:35 IST

Chandigarh, India

While scanning the CCTV footage, the police found a man leaving the bag outside the station, they said, adding that further investigation is underway (Photo for rep: Shutterstock)

The police said they received information about an abandoned red colour suitcase lying outside the Jalandhar Railway station at around 7 am

The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a suitcase outside a railway station in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Tuesday, said police.

The police said they received information about an abandoned red colour suitcase lying outside the Jalandhar Railway station at around 7 am.

The body has not been identified yet, they said.

While scanning the CCTV footage, the police found a man leaving the bag outside the station, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

first published:November 15, 2022, 15:35 IST
last updated:November 15, 2022, 15:35 IST