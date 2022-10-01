Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Anish Dayal Singh Appointed New DGs of CRPF, ITBP

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Sujoy Lal Thaosen and Anish Dayal Singh have been appointed as the new directors general of the CRPF and ITBP respectively, a government order said Saturday.

Thaosen, a 1988-batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently working as the director general (DG) of the border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and holding the additional charge of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG post fell vacant on Friday after IPS officer Kuldiep Singh (1986-batch West Bengal cadre) retired from service. Thaosen has been holding the additional charge of ITBP DG after his batchmate and incumbent Sanjay Arora was appointed Delhi Police Commissioner in August.

Anish Dayal Singh, also a 1988-batch officer (Manipur cadre), is currently serving as a special director in the Intelligence Bureau. He has worked on many desks and handled various investigations during his tenure in the central intelligence agency. Thaosen is scheduled to retire in November next year, while Singh will superannuate in December, 2024. The order for their appointment was issued by the Personnel Ministry after sanction from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister.

The CRPF is the country’s largest paramilitary with an estimated strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel. It is designated as the lead internal security force with its main operational theatres being Left Wing Extremism-affected states, counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir valley, and counter-insurgency operations in the north east. The ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country. The SSB is the border force that guards fenceless Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

Thaosen is expected to hold the additional charge of SSB till a new order is issued by the government for its new head, an official said.

