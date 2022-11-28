Sukesh Chandrasekhar Writes Additional Complaint to LG, Alleges Threats by Jail Administration

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a fresh letter to Delhi LG VK Saxena, alleging he is receiving threats from the jail administration to withdraw his complaint against jailed AAP leader and minister Satyendar Jain.

Chandrasekhar claimed after he recorded his first statement before the committee constituted by the LG’s office to investigate his earlier complaints, he was threatened by the jail administration on November 15.

Sukesh released the letter through his counsel, advocate Ashok K Singh.

His family received threatening phone calls from a “close associate” of Jain on November 16 and 17 and “multiple calls” from the “verified” numbers of Jain and Manish Sisodia on November 21 and November 24, the letter claimed.

After his family did not answer the calls from the numbers belonging to the two leaders, phone calls were made to his lawyer, the letter alleged.

“The question is how Satyendar Jain is still using his mobile inside the jail or who is using his number on his instruction? Why Manish Sisodia is also desperately trying to reach out to me that too brazenly from his official numbers,” the letter alleged.

Claiming he was in “grave danger”, Chandrashekhar’s letter sought an expeditious investigation by the CBI and a recording of his statement before a magistrate.

