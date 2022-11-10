Sukesh Chandrashekhar Again Writes to LG, Seeks Transfer to Jail Outside Delhi

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a fresh letter to the Delhi LG, alleging that he is receiving threats to withdraw his complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gehlot, and sought his transfer to a jail outside the city, his lawyer said on Thursday.

The letter written on November 7 was submitted to LG V K Saxena on November 9 by Chandrashekhar’s advocate Ashok K Singh.

“I hold very important evidences against them, and they are very well aware of it and will go to any extent to cause harm to me and my wife Leena Paulose, who is also lodged in Mandoli jail in the same case,” Chandrashekhar alleged in the latter.

He alleged that the jail superintendent and other officials were putting “immense amount of pressures” on him and “harassing” him. “Apart from this, Jain is sending me offers for compromise and if I fail to accept, me and my wife will be tortured to death,” he alleged.

He claimed that the jail administration is being controlled by Jain and Kejriwal. No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or AAP over the latest charges though the AAP had earlier denied all the allegations and called it a diversionary tactic. The AAP had earlier alleged that the BJP was using Chandrashekhar as a “star campaigner” fearing defeat in Gujarat and MCD polls in Delhi.

In the fresh letter, Chandrashekhar said, “As the matter involves the chief minister and the home/health, jail minister, I and my wife are completely not safe in Delhi Jail till the investigation is completed and all mentioned persons are arrested and brought to justice”.

He further alleged that he was “physically assaulted” inside jail premises “a couple of days ago.” “In the interest of justice…kindly transfer us to UP or Haryana or Uttarakhand Jail till all enquiries are completed…we are under grave danger because of AAP, Jain, Kejriwal and the Delhi Jail administration of Tihar and Mandoli Jails. They are so brazen that despite the Supreme Court order, I was again assaulted,” the letter alleged.

Chandrashekhar had earlier written to the LG seeking a CBI probe against Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption.

He had alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 in exchange of his safety in prison.

The conman later issued a “press release” from jail, alleging that in 2016 he had delivered Rs 50 crore to Jain at his farmhouse in Asola, after which Kejriwal and others met him at a hotel for dinner.

In his latest letter, Chandrashekhar urged the L-G to “direct the CBI to initiate an urgent investigation in detail and allow me to file FIR for the same as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place. Before that the truth about AAP should be exposed as the matter is not only about Jain…Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gahlot are also a part of all the episodes that have taken place.” He claimed that he had in August given a part statement regarding his allegations to the CBI.

The letter written to the L-G in October had alleged that more than Rs 50 crore was given to the AAP on the promise of giving Chandrashekhar an important post in the party in south Zone, and getting him nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

“In 2019 again I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail, and asking me to pay Rs 2 crore every month to him as protection money to live safely in jail, and to get even basic facility provided,” he had said.

He had also alleged that Jain “asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel, who, he said, was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay and a total amount of Rs 10 crore in matter of 2 to 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure.” He had claimed that all the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate.

“Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Satyender Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel,” the letter had alleged, adding that Chandrashekhar had given these facts to the ED.

Earlier this month, Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail and asked to report to the police headquarters till further orders.

