Sukesh Chandrashekhar Tried to Con Wife of Ex-chairman of IL&FS, Say Sources

More details about the vicious web of Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar have come to light with new information of how Sukesh tried to con the wife of former chairman of IL&FS, according to sources.

Enforcement Directorate sources say they believe that Sukesh was regularly in touch with the wife of Ravi Parthasarathy. Parthasarathy who was arrested by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly defrauding investors died recently due to a prolonged illness and was earlier in jail for fraud.

ED is now investigating whether the Parthasarathy’s wife gave any money to conman Sukesh or not.

The scam dates back to July 2018 after the company started defaulting on its debt repayments. Parthasarathy was later arrested by EOW for defrauding investors worth Rs 1 Trillion.

During the probe, ED found that Sukesh was also in touch with Amrendra Dhari Singh as well. AD Singh is uncle of Aditi Singh and is an accused in matter related to a PMLA investigation of IFFCO. AD Singh is also a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Bihar’s RLD party.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently under investigation by the ED in a Rs 200 Crore money laundering case. Earlier this year, Sukesh was also charged with bribing three Tihar Jail officials. According to reports, Sukesh had allegedly deposited an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh into an inmate’s brother’s bank account.

The EOW of Delhi Police had also written to Tihar Jail authorities to take action against 82 jail officials who allegedly helped inmate Sukesh by providing him luxurious facilities inside the prison.

Read all the Latest India News here