Sukhbir Singh Sandhu takes Charge as National Highways Authority of India's Chairman
Sandhu succeeds Nagendra Nath Sinha who has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Border Management.
Vehicles ply on the Eastern Express Highway during heavy monsoon rainfall, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on Monday took over as the chairman of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Sandhu succeeds Nagendra Nath Sinha who has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Border Management.
"Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has taken over as Chairman, NHAI, today. He is an IAS Officer of 1988 batch Uttarakhand cadre, who has held important positions in the central government and the Government of Uttarakhand, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Government of Punjab," NHAI said.
Sandhu was Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development. He has done his MBBS from Government Medical College, Amritsar and Master's Degree in History from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar and he is also a law graduate.
"He has vast experience in field of state roads, infrastructure development, PPP projects, finance, urban development, environment, health & family welfare, tourism, revenue administration, rural development, power, new & renewable energy, information technology, industries and science & technology," the statement said.
Besides, he has been a regular speaker at LBSNAA, Mussorie and had also delivered a talk on 'De-stressing Indian Cities' at Harvard Business School, Boston, USA, on invitation.
He has also published papers on 'Urban Reforms' and 'Municipal Management and Capacity Building'. He was conferred President Medal in recognition of his services as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, Punjab.
Prior to his current assignment, he looked after technical education, which includes IITs, NITs, IIITs, SPAs, Teacher Education Quality Improvement Programme- a World Bank project and was also the Chief Vigilance Officer of Ministry of Human Resource Development.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samantha Akkineni Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Greatest Film She's Ever Watched
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data
- Xiaomi Mi Pay App Available on Google Play Store For All Android Users
- Little Girl's 'Thank You' Card to CISF Soldiers on Diwali is Lighting Hearts
- Self-driving Cars Might Only Worsen Urban Traffic Congestion: Research