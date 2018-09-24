Flood Gates of Sukhna Lake Opened as Water Level Crosses Danger Mark

The flood gates of the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh were opened on Monday as the water crossed the danger mark of 1163 feet.The continuous rainfall in the area had risen the water level to 1161 feet last week, which touched 1162 feet on Saturday and crossed the danger mark on Sunday.The flood gates of the lake were last opened in 2008 when a similar situation arose. An official of the engineering department said the senior officials and the Punjab and Haryana governments had been informed of the development.The lake spans 148 hectares, down from the 228 hectares in 1958. While the man-made lake often dried up during summers, good rainfall in the past two-three years has ensured increase in water level.